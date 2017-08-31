Colorado Apple Compote

Recipe courtesy: Colorado Department of Agriculture and Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C.

4 McIntosh or Honeycrisp apples, cored and peeled, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons salted butter (for slow cooker version only)

1 1/2 cups apple cider

1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons vanilla paste

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

With a Sous Vide Cooker

Set the Sous Vide Cooker to 175 F. Combine all ingredients in a large (heavy duty) plastic storage bag or vacuum sealer bag. Seal the bag using the water immersion technique or a vacuum sealer on the moist/wet setting. Place in the water bath and set the timer for 1 hour. When the timer goes off, using tongs, remove the bag from the water bath.

Using tongs, remove the apples from the bag and transfer to a plate. Strain the poaching liquid into a saucepan. Bring the liquid to a rapid simmer over medium heat. Continue to simmer until the liquid can coat the back of a spoon, about 7-10 minutes. Pour sauce over apples and serve warm with frozen custard.

With a slow cooker

Set slow cooker to high heat, add butter and melt. Add the apple wedges, cider, brown sugar, lemon juice, vanilla paste and pumpkin pie spice. Mix well and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn slow cooker to low temperature and cover. Cook the apple mixture for 2 hours or until apples are tender.

Using tongs, remove the apples and transfer to a plate. Carefully remove the poaching liquid and strain into a saucepan. Bring the liquid to a rapid simmer over medium heat. Continue to simmer until the liquid can coat the back of a spoon, about 7-10 minutes. Pour sauce over apples and serve warm with frozen custard.

The Pagosa Springs SUN does not have a test kitchen and does not independently test recipes printed.

