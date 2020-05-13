Colorado Air National Guard to fly over Pagosa Springs Friday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
In an effort to reach more areas of the state and salute more of Colorado’s COVID-19 front line heroes, the Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing will conduct a second F-16 Fighting Falcon flyover Friday, May 15, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The flight is anticipated to fly over Pagosa Springs Medical Center at about 12:06 p.m. All time windows may vary by 15 minutes or more.
Please practice social distancing while observing the flyover.
This flight will include health care facilities in Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta, and Parker.
Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:
11:03 a.m. – Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton.
11:11 a.m. – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby.
11:14 a.m. – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling.
11:24 a.m. – Grand River Health, Rifle.
11:31 a.m. – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center Community Hospital, Fruita.
11:37 a.m. – Saint Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction.
11:42 a.m. – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta.
11:45 a.m. – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose.
11:55 a.m. – Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez.
Noon – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango.
12:06 p.m. – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs.
12:14 p.m. – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa.
12:24 p.m. – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad.
12:33 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta.
12:48 p.m. – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker.
Follow these topics: COVID-19, News, Top Stories, Updates