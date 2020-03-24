Coloradans 65 and older can renew online Driver license online renewal available to some vulnerable populations

Special to The SUN

On Tuesday, March 10, Gov. Jared Polis announced an emergency order to help Coloradans reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will allow residents 65 years old and older to renew their driver’s license credential online. Under normal circumstances, drivers 65 and older are required to visit an office to renew their credential.

The programming will remain in place until such time as the emergency order is lifted. There are a small number of customers who may have additional restrictions because they have renewed online twice before. We will work with these customers on an individual basis to renew their credential without visiting an office.

In implementing this change, the Department of Revenue (DOR) is proactively working to protect Coloradans and do its part to help prevent the spread of the virus. “We are working with our customers and employees to address concerns about the virus,” said Lu Córdova, executive director, DOR.

Mike Dixon, senior director, DMV, added, “We also implemented a more thorough process for cleaning our facilities and equipment to further decrease any potential exposure to the virus.”

All Coloradans are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s 35 online services before visiting a DMV office. Go to mydmv.colorado.gov where you will find, in addition to driver’s license renewals, many of the most popular services, such as:

• Request a driver record.

• Pay a citation.

• Pay a reinstatement fee.

• Upload reinstatement documents.

• Schedule an appointment.

• Change license or vehicle address.

• Update emergency contacts.

• Check eligibility to renew by mail.

• Reschedule a hearing.

• Request title status.

• Request duplicate title.

• Apply for emissions waiver.

• First-time registration.

• Renew registration.

• First-time disability placards.

• Manage placards.

• Replace tabs.

• Registration fee estimator.

