Clubs for kids of every age starting soon

By Frank and Connie Porter

Child Evangelism Fellowship

Clubs for kids of every age are starting soon. The first club is Kids Kare and it begins on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is our seventh season of Kids Kare at Pagosa Bible Church. Kids Kare is for 3- to 5-year-old little ones who love to sing, play games, do crafts, listen to Bible stories and so many more activities they can do with friends their own age.

The club for elementary-age children will begin on Oct. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Good News Clubs were held at the schools, but due to no after-school programs, we have also taken the club to Pagosa Bible Church. This program is for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Our first club meeting will be a “BLAST OFF” party with an outer space theme and will includes games, music, teaching time and small group time.

Pagosa Bible Church is located at 209 Harman Park Drive (behind Wells Fargo Bank). COVID mandates will be followed, including social distancing and masks. To register, go to coloradocef.org/GNC.