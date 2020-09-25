Clothing giveaway at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church set for Saturday

By Lynne McCrudden

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

This Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lots of winter clothes will be free to anyone who stops by to shop at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., next to Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC).

This event has been a yearly event for over 20 years in our community. Although things will be slightly different this year, there are still plenty of clothes to choose from and lots of smiling faces (behind masks) to help you shop.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, we are required by the Episcopal Diocese to ask everyone to wear a mask; we will be asking the all-too-familiar screening questions and getting contact information.

The event will take place in our parking lot, rather than inside the Parish Hall. Our hope is to keep you safe by social distancing and limiting the number of people who can shop at one time. Please do your part and keep a safe distance between you and other shoppers.

Parking is available in the PSMC parking lot and we suggest you park on the south side of the hospital and then use the stairway which is towards the southwest side of the parking lot to gain access to our parking lot. There will be handicap parking available.

St. Patrick’s parishioners will be wearing green and white aprons to help with parking and answer questions. We thank everyone who took time this week to donate clothes. This sharing of warm winter clothes would not be possible without the community’s support. If you have any questions, please give the church office a call, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 731-5801. In case of rain, the giveaway will be held Saturday, Oct. 3.