Closures, cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 21

Update: Pagosa Peak Open School open house cancelled for tonight, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.
Archuleta School District, Our Savior Lutheran School, Seeds of Learning and Head Start will be closed today, Thursday, Feb. 21, due to current weather and road conditions and anticipated deteriorating conditions expected later today.
A determination about after school activities will be announced later in the day.
The Pagosa Springs SUN is closed Thursday afternoon and Friday.
