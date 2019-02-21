Closures for Friday, Feb. 22

- News
Archuleta School District, Our Savior Lutheran School, Seeds of Learning and Head Start will be closed Friday, Feb. 22 due to weather and road conditions.
Archuleta County is on a 2-hour delay for Friday morning.
4-H is cancelled for Friday.
U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Friday morning for winter maintenance operations, including avalanche control work. Motorists should expect a lengthy delay. Eastbound traffic (from Pagosa Springs) will be stopped near the chain up station at Treasure Falls. Skiers should arrive at this point before 6 a.m. in order to reach the ski area. CDOT will provide an update when Wolf Creek Pass has re-opened.
The Pagosa Springs SUN will be closed Friday.
Fort Lewis College will be closed Friday. All classes are canceled and all offices are closed. Students, faculty and staff do not need to appear. Essential personnel should report if at all possible. Please do not park in areas on campus marked as snow routes to allow clearing.
Closures can be emailed to editor@pagosasun.com to be added.
