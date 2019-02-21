Closures for Friday, Feb. 22

Archuleta School District, Our Savior Lutheran School, Seeds of Learning and Head Start will be closed Friday, Feb. 22 due to weather and road conditions.

Archuleta County is on a 2-hour delay for Friday morning.

4-H is cancelled for Friday.

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Friday morning for winter maintenance operations, including avalanche control work. Motorists should expect a lengthy delay. Eastbound traffic (from Pagosa Springs) will be stopped near the chain up station at Treasure Falls. Skiers should arrive at this point before 6 a.m. in order to reach the ski area. CDOT will provide an update when Wolf Creek Pass has re-opened.