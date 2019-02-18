Closures, delays for Tuesday, Feb. 19

- News
Archuleta School District, Our Savior Lutheran School, Seeds of Learning and Head Start will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 19, due to current adverse weather and road conditions and anticipated conditions for overnight and tomorrow. School activities are also cancelled.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Archuleta County staff will have a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, but are advised to monitor the county’s line for updates.
