e edition login button

Closing the gap: Residents express views on Riverwalk

By Jim Garrett

Illustration courtesy Town of Pagosa Springs
For years, a one-quarter-mile gap has existed in the Riverwalk trail from Town Park to the east bank of the river on the north side of the U.S. 160 bridge at 1st Street, near the River Center. A public meeting was held on Jan. 5 to discuss alternatives to closing the gap.

The 2017 Goals and Objectives set by the Pagosa Springs Town Council specify completion of the downtown Riverwalk, by closing a quarter-mile gap, as a critical objective for the town.

 

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on January 12, 2017.