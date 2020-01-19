Climate crisis to be topic at Democratic Club luncheon

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta Democratic Club will hold its first monthly luncheon of 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Brewing Company, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.

The featured speaker will be Norbert Lechner, professor emeritus of architecture from Auburn University and a part-time Pagosa resident. His topic will be “Our Climate Crisis: What are the Real Causes and Why the Climate May Tip.”

Lechner is a LEED AP and an expert on energy responsive architectural design. His books, articles and lectures stress sustainability and climate change as the greatest threat to a sustainable world. He is invited all over the world to speak about climate change and measures that can be taken to minimize its severity. He suggests that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is a symptom and not the cause of the climate crisis.

In his view, immediate action on the climate crisis is more urgent than most people think, because the climate may tip, resulting in rapid and irreversible damage to the planet. Please join us for this thought-provoking and data-rich presentation that will provide you with information that you can use to promote action on climate change.

The intent of the Archuleta Democratic Club is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities, local, state and national.

We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch. Donations are welcome. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to John Porco, first vice chair of the Archuleta County Democratic Party, at jwppagosa@gmail.com or at 946-2684 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch regardless of political affiliation, as the Democratic Party is a welcoming body.

