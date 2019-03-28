Click It or Ticket rural enforcement underway

1,279 people cited for not buckling up during last year’s enforcement period

Special to The SUN

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies are conducting a Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period targeting rural areas of Colorado. The enforcement period will run through March 31.

