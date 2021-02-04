Cleaner Earth

Dear Editor:

Hello Paula Bain of “Blood on their blades” letter dated January 28, 2021. We surely do shudder to think so many of our migrating birds fly their last flight due to windmills. However, were you also aware that : an estimated 500,000 to 1 million birds are killed annually in oil pits and evaporation ponds. In one study, 51 % of all birds found at oil and gas facilities were in heater-treaters, 30% in various pits, 4% in wastewater ponds, 4% tanks and trays, and 1% spills. Nov 30, 2018.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.