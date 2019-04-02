Clean out your medicine cabinet for Drug Take Back Day

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Hazel Wedemeyer
Special to The SUN
Got drugs? Clean out your medicine cabinet on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, taking place Saturday, April 27, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the 9Health Fair at Pagosa Springs High School, 800 S. 8th St.
Items which cannot be accepted for take back programs include needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.
Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories