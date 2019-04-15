Clean out your medicine cabinet for Drug Take Back Day

By Hazel Wedemeyer
Special to The SUN
Got drugs? Clean out your medicine cabinet on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, taking place Saturday, April 27, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the 9Health Fair at Pagosa Springs High School, 800 S. 8th St.
Items which cannot be accepted for take back programs include needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.

This story was posted on April 15, 2019.