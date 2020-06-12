Classes to resume at Ross Aragon Community Center

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Ross Aragon Community Center will be allowing the following classes to take place starting Monday, June 15:

• The fitness room will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Indoor/outdoor classes will be held. Please visit the town’s website: www.pagosasprings.co.gov for the calendar listing time and place for the free classes.

Please contact the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152. ext. 532.