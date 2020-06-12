Classes to resume at Ross Aragon Community Center

- News
By Darren Lewis
SUN Columnist
The Ross Aragon Community Center will be allowing the following classes to take place starting Monday, June 15:
• The fitness room will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Indoor/outdoor classes will be held. Please visit the town’s website: www.pagosasprings.co.gov for the calendar listing time and place for the free classes.
Please contact the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152. ext. 532.