Class of 1978 40-year reunion planned for July

By Deborah Fultz
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs High School class of 1978 is planning its 40-year reunion for July 3 and 4.
Dinner and drinks will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 3 at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant and Saloon. We will have individual checks for our meals and drinks. Please keep in mind that we will all be expected to tip our servers a minimum of 18 percent.
For those of you who are interested in purchasing a class of 1978 T-shirt, you can do so by calling Monograms Plus the Shirt Seller at 264-5050. The cost for small to XL is $14 including tax and for XXL $16 including tax. Orders should be placed by June 10. You can pick your shirts up from the shop or let Jamie Gorrell LaVarta know and she can pick yours up for you. Monograms Plus will also ship your shirts to you at an additional cost of $7.
We will be preparing a float for the Fourth of July parade and encourage you to ride with us. Please plan to join us for an evening of reminiscing and fun.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Debbie at deborahffultz@gmail.com, Jamie at (405) 659-4248 or jamiegorrell78@yahoo.com, or Marie at 903-2473.
As always, the class of 1978 welcomes all classmates, whether you graduated with us or were part of our class at one time or another. We also welcome friends from other classes. Our teachers are also invited and encouraged to attend.
