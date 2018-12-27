City Market book drop and hold service for your convenience

- News
Just a reminder that we have a book drop at City Market for your convenience. As you face the front door of the grocery store, you’ll find it tucked behind the fifth post on the left, between the wood storage and propane tanks. Contents are picked up three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Two special requests to make this service work for everyone: First, please put your Nooks in the media side of the box so they are not damaged by heavy books. Second, the book drop is not for donations. They need to be brought to the library, as some people donate a lot and that will fill the box faster than it is emptied, not allowing people to return their library materials.
Hold service for your convenience
Many patrons love the hold service available at your library that allows you to reserve books and other materials when they are checked out to others. But you may not know that you can freeze, or suspend, your holds at any time. This tool can be helpful when you are traveling, and may be especially useful to you during the busy holiday season.
The best part is you do not lose your place in line. When your hold is thawed, or released, you go right back in to the same place in your hold line; you do not go to the end of the line.
To freeze your holds online, first log into your account. On the left side of the page, click on “Titles on Hold.” A list of all items you have on hold will appear. If they are not currently in transit, you can freeze the hold until you return from your travels or are ready to receive your hold again. To freeze your hold, click on the button that says “Freeze Hold.” Choose the date to thaw and resume the hold again and then click “Freeze Hold.” The freeze will begin immediately.
Library closures
Your library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
All-ages gaming tomorrow
Join us tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.
Teen role-playing
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders will take place Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Spanish instruction
Join us for this free basic course Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 3 to 4 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. No registration or previous attendance is required.
Teen advisory board
Next Thursday, Jan. 3, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.
Computer classes
Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. Next Thursday, Jan. 3, is Getting Started, when you will learn the basics. Jan. 17 is Microsoft Word Resumes, when you will discover how to create a professional looking resume. Jan. 31 is Saving and Finding Files, when you learn how your computer is organized, including files and folders. No registration is required.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks. Note there will be no teen gaming Jan. 1.
Adult education
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no PALS today, Dec. 27, or Jan. 3.
Free tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time Jan. 1.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move.
This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers. Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.
DVDs
“Christopher Robin” is the Disney film starring Ewan McGregor. “Blindspotting” stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. “Heal” is a documentary taking viewers on a scientific and spiritual journey to good health. “The Little Prince” is a new version of the classic. “Westworld” is season two. “Small Foot” is an animated feature for all ages.
CDs
“The Real Lolita” by Sarah Weinman tells of the 1948 abduction of an 11-year-old girl that became the inspiration for Nabokov’s novel. “Feminasty” by Erin Gibson is a collection of laugh-until-you-cry essays about how our society keeps women down. “The American Military: A Concise History” by Joseph T. Glatthaar explores the military from its origins in the 13 Colonies to today’s conflicts in the Middle East. “Small Fry” by Lisa Brennan-Jobs is the memoir of Steve Jobs’ daughter. “The Learning Brain” by Thad A. Polk is part of The Great Courses series.
How-to and self-help
“Square Foot Gardening” by Mel Bartholomew is the fully updated third edition. “Budgeting 101” by Michele Cagen offers a crash course in budgeting. “Chakra Wisdom” by Trish O’Sullivan is a guide to healing negative thoughts, feelings and beliefs with meditation, yoga and the Traya process. “Taking the Work Out of Networking” by self-described introvert Karen Wickre is a guide to help you get ahead in today’s job market. “Did You Just Eat That?” by scientists Paul Dawson and Brian Sheldon explores the myths of safety and germs. “The Medical Marijuana Guide” by Dr. Patricia G. Frye is a guide to cannabis and your health. “Baby-Led Weaning” by Dr. Gill Rapley is a guide to introducing your baby to solid foods so he or she grows up a happy and confident eater.
Other nonfiction
“Led Zeppelin” is the first and only official illustrated book produced in full collaboration with members of the band. “Of Love and War” by Lynsey Addario is a collection of more than 200 photographs documenting the devastating consequences of human conflict by this Pulitzer Prize-winning photo journalist. “The Dean: The Best Seat in the House” by Rep. John D. Dingell is a memoir of his 80 years in politics. “Capitalism in America” by Alan Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge explains how the U.S. economy works as an almost living organism. “A Massacre in Mexico” by Anabel Hernandez is the true story behind 43 missing students. “An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975” by Max Hastings explores the Vietnam War from the viewpoint of both Vietnamese and Americans. “In the Hurricane’s Eye” by Nathaniel Philbrick focuses on the last year of the American Revolution.
Large print
“Where We Go From Here” by Bernie Sanders documents what he’s doing to oppose President Trump’s agenda and strengthen the progressive movement. “Pandemic” by Robin Cook is a medical thriller. “Someone to Trust” by Mary Balogh is a Westcott romance. “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh is a memoir of working hard and being broke in the 1980s and 1990s in Kansas. “A Taste for Vengeance” by Martin Walker is a Bruno, Chief of Police mystery.
Spanish books
“Yo Seré la Última” (“The Last Girl”) by 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad is a memoir of her experience being kidnapped by Islamic State militants and a call to action. “Hippie” by Paulo Coelho draws on the author’s life experiences to relive the dream of a generation that longed for peace and dared to challenge the established social order.
Other novels
“Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan follows the life of a young black man to explore the effect of slavery and the burden of freedom in those times. It was named by The New York Times one of the 10 best books for 2018.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Gayle Dixon and our anonymous donors. For their generous monetary gift, we are grateful to Joanne and Vic Lucariello.
Quotable quote
“Say yes before you’re ready … Take the risk, but then work hard to make up for what you’re missing. I call it ‘the hustle muscle’.” — Kat Cole, who was raised by a single mom in a trailer park and worked at Hooters before performing so well. She is now the president and chief operating officer of Focus Brands, owner of Hooters and several other restaurants.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
