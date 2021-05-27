Christopher Anthony Martinez

Christopher Anthony Martinez passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 16. He was 28 years old.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1992, to Nicole Martinez at Mercy Medical Regional Center in Durango, Colo. When his mother passed away, his grandparents, Josie and Don Brinks, took on the role of raising him and his brother, Thomas.

Chris was a special child of God who enjoyed creating art, music and loved his stuffed animals. His generous hugs, hand kisses and warm, contagious smile will live on with anyone who knew him. He will always be remembered as the light in all the lives he was able to bless with his short time here on earth.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nicole Lynn Martinez, and his Uncle Dino Robert Martinez.

He is survived by his brother Thomas and Glynis Martinez; grandparents, Josie and Don Brinks, all of Pagosa Springs; Uncle Michael and Deirdre Martinez, of Tempe, Ariz.; Uncle Russell Martinez and Ena, of Ignacio, Colo.; Uncle TJ Martinez and Crystal, also of Pagosa Springs; close cousin, Mallorie and Frank Archuleta, and their children, of Bayfield, Colo.; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

Private family services were held on May 26 where he was laid to rest with his mother at Hilltop Cemetery in Pagosa Springs.