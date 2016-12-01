Christmas parties for kids announced

By Frank Porter

Special to The PREVIEW

Christmas is for kids and kids love parties. We have scheduled several Christmas parties again this year.

The party theme for this year is a Backwards Birthday Bash. It includes some great games, songs and a presentation of the Christmas story. There will also be snacks and gifts to take home. The parties are free and are ideal for children ages 5-12.

The parties we have scheduled are:

• Dec. 9, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Pagosa Valor Academy.

• Dec. 9, 1:25 to 3:25 p.m., Pagosa Springs Elementary School.

• Dec. 10, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center.

• Dec. 11, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Amazing Grace Church in Aspen Springs.

• Dec. 12, 4 to 5:30 p.m., PLPOA Vista Clubhouse.

Choose the party that works best for your children. Encourage them to bring their friends.

These parties are sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Colorado, a Bible-centered ministry. All teachers are trained and screened to ensure your child’s safety. Parents are welcome to attend.

For more information, call or email Frank or Connie Porter, (303) 901-5290 or (970) 507-7096 or email at ceflittlekids@gmail.com.

