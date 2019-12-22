Christmas Eve at St. Patrick’s to be a celebration of love

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., invites the public to join in a feast of love — love that came down at Christmas in the form of the newborn Christ child.

St. Patrick’s will celebrate with beautiful music, prayers, scripture readings, a sermon given by The Rev. Douglas Neel and the feast of Holy Communion. The church, decorated with beautiful poinsettias, wreaths and gentle candle light, will reflect the joy and beauty of Christmas.

The family service at 5 p.m. contains all these things with the focus on children. Neel will give a children’s sermon and provide a special treat for the young ones. Student pianist Grace Wiersma will provide the special music, with organist Sally Neel accompanying hymns. Holy Communion is included and all, children and adults alike, are invited to partake.

At 7:30 p.m., special classical Christmas music provided by NightSong Trio, St. Patrick’s Choir, and special guests Sarah Dorian on cello and vocalists Robert Neel and Dale Scrivener, will be led by director Sally Neel. The 30-minute musical presentation will set the tone for the glorious Christmas Eve candlelight service of Holy Communion that begins at 8 p.m.

On Christmas Day, St. Patrick’s offers a service of Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. This service, which includes hymns, is a gentle way to welcome the wonder of Christ’s birth. Looking out of the clear transept windows at the snow-flocked trees and mountains, listening to the Gospel reading of the birth of Christ and hearing Douglas Neel’s homily welcomes the day in a special way.

The public is welcome to attend any of these beautiful services as we celebrate the wonder and love of Christmas. St. Patrick’s offers communion to all believers, young and old. For more information, call the church office at 731-5801.

