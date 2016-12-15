Christmas Child

Dear Editor:

For the first time since Operation Christmas Child started in 1993, Pagosa Springs filled over 1,000 boxes — 1,075 to be exact. Each year people from Pagosa have generously given to children around the world by filling a shoe box full of toys, clothing, hygiene items, games, stuffed animals, flashlights and more. Many people sent a Christmas card or a personal letter with the box, giving these children not only joy and love, but hope for a better world. Last year over 11 million boxes were distributed worldwide.

