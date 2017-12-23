Christmas at St. Patrick’s a musical and spiritual feast

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
Soon all the shopping, parties and Christmas preparations will be over and Christians all over the world will gather at their places of worship to pay homage to the birth of the Christ child.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will offer, in addition to their morning Advent worship service at 10 a.m., two Christmas Eve services officiated by the Rev. Douglas Neel, rector.
The first Christmas Eve celebration will begin with the 5 p.m. family service of Holy Eucharist, including a sermon geared towards children and music provided by young musicians.
The second service will be preceded at 7:30 p.m. by 30 minutes of Christmas music provided by guest musicians, including NightSong Trio, members of the Dorian family, flutist Kathy Wadenpfuhl and tenors Robert Neel and Dale Scrivener.
At 8 p.m., the choir and altar party will process into the church to the glorious strains of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” accompanied by organist Sally Neel and guest musicians.
The choir of St. Patrick’s will provide Christmas anthems during the 8 p.m. service and traditional Christmas hymns will be sung by the congregation. Both services will include the singing of “Silent Night” with lights dimmed and candles glowing following Holy Communion.
On Christmas Day at 10 a.m., a quiet service of Holy Eucharist will include the singing of carols and a Christmas sermon from Douglas Neel. This service is a perfect way to celebrate the nativity for those who prefer a less formal setting.
All are welcome to partake of Communion at St. Patrick’s and to join in the celebration of the birth of Jesus at these services. St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
