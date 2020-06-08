Chris Roebuck to speak at photography club meeting

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club (PSPC) will next meet by Zoom video conference on Wednesday, June 10, at 6:15 p.m. Our speaker will be Chris Roebuck. His topic is highlights from a photographer’s education: from field to framed. In the program, Roebuck will discuss why he photographs, how he uses the language of photography to tell a story and how he takes his images from an encounter in the field to a framed print.

Roebuck has been a member of the PSPC for several years. He began his digital imaging education nine years ago by attending a community college (Lansing Community College). There, Roebuck learned Photoshop in depth. After 2 1/2 years, he went to the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, in Missoula, Mont., to learn Lightroom. That same year, he attended printing workshops at Maine Media Workshops and College. Roebuck has continued to attend photographic workshops every year since. He is a firm believer in continuing education. Roebuck takes a philosophical approach to his photography rather than an artistic one. He is primarily a wildlife photographer and hopes to always be a student of the photographic arts.

This will be a virtual meeting, live online, using Zoom video conferencing. You may participate in the program from the comfort and safety of your own home. Photography Club members will receive a club email containing a Zoom weblink to participate in Roebuck’s presentation. Others who are interested in taking part may contact club president Andy Butler for information at abutler@mac.com.

The PSPC promotes educational, social and fun interactions between any and all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information. visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

