Chris Mountain fire remains at 5.7 acres, contained

San Juan National Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Ann Bond reported this morning that the Chris Mountain remains at 5.7 acres.
The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday evening, it was deemed contained with a line around the perimeter, according to Bond. The plan for today is for crews to remain at the fire, working to fortify the line.
Forest service personnel remained on the scene overnight monitoring the fire. Twenty-six forest service personnel and one person from Archuleta County are on scene.
Bond reported a helicopter from the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation is on standby for water drops, if needed.
