Chris Mountain fire mop up operations will begin tomorrow

San Juan National Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Ann Bond reported this evening that there has been no new growth at the Chris Mountain fire. The fire is fully contained and all lines are secure. The fire burned 5.7 acres.
The San Juan Hotshots and Ute Mountain Ute helicopter have been released. USFS crews will be conducting mop up operations tomorrow.
The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
