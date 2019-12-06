Chorale Society Christmas concerts this weekend

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Choral Society has completed its final dress rehearsals for this year’s edition of the annual Pagosa Springs Community Christmas Concert series. These concerts are free to the community on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

All are welcome to come to the auditorium at Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) to enjoy these performances.

Singing under the direction of PSHS Music Director Dan Burch, the 60-70 voice choir will present Christmas favorites of both a sacred and seasonal nature. “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “Ding-a Ding-a Ding” and the traditional “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah” will be among the featured selections offered.

A select jazz ensemble will also provide a light-hearted offering of “Childhood Christmas Favorites” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Venita Burch will provide accompaniment for the choir. There is no admission charge for the concerts, but donations will be received to support music scholarships for students at PSHS. Everyone is welcome to attend.

