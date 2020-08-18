Choral Society’s annual Christmas concerts canceled

By Richard Bolland

Pagosa Springs Choral Society

It is with deep regret the board of directors of the Pagosa Springs Choral Society wishes to inform the community that this year’s annual community Christmas concert series has been canceled. This is due to concerns respecting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Pagosa Springs High School’s facilities are not available for public use during the 2020-21 school year for choir rehearsals or performances.

The safety of our choir members and our audience is our primary concern and has prompted this cancellation.

We look forward to the September 2021 beginning of rehearsals and next year’s performances.

Despite the cancellation, we wish everyone in Archuleta County a blessed 2020 Christmas season.