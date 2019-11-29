Choral Society to present ‘The Light of Christmas’ concert series

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

A free community Christmas concert series will be presented by the Pagosa Springs Choral Society on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Once each year, a group of about 60-70 of your fellow Pagosans begin rehearsals in September to prepare for the annual Christmas concerts. This year’s presentation will feature both seasonal and sacred music to mark the holiday. Selections such as “Kay Thompson’s Jingle Bells,” “Love’s Pure Light, Silent Night” and “Child of Light” will give emphasis to the theme of the concerts, “The Light of Christmas.”

Pagosa Springs High School Music Director Dan Burch will direct the choir while Venita Burch will provide her expertise on the piano to accompany the choir. A select jazz ensemble will provide a light-hearted addition of two selections to the program.

While there is no admission charge for the concerts, each year a free-will offering is taken to provide music scholarships for students at Pagosa Springs High School who will be majoring in music in their college years.

The Dec. 6 and 7 concerts will begin at 7 p.m., while the Dec. 8 concert will be performed on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

