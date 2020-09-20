Choral Society seeking donations for scholarships

By Richard Bolland

Pagosa Springs Choral Society

Each year, the Pagosa Springs Choral Society provides Director’s Scholarships to exceptional local high school students. These are normally funded by donations received at the annual Christmas concerts of the Society.

Since this year’s Christmas concerts cannot be held due to coronavirus concerns, the society has determined to provide those scholarships out of the budget of the group, but could use some help.

Since the Choral Society will be without income this year, we would like to encourage interested members of the community to assist us in providing these scholarships to support these deserving high school students in their efforts to continue studies in the vocal performing arts.

If you would like to assist the Choral Society with supporting this effort, donations for the Director’s Scholarships can be mailed to: Pagosa Springs Choral Society, P.O. Box 5466, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The society thanks you in advance for your support.