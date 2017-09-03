Choral Society rehearsals will begin Sept. 12

- News
By Richard Bolland
Special to The PREVIEW
On Sept. 12, the Pagosa Springs Choral Society (PSCS) will begin rehearsals for its annual Christmas Concert. Registration opens Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school band room.
Director Dan Burch has selected a variety of sacred and secular music for the concert to be presented Dec. 1, 2 and 3. A select jazz ensemble will be performing two upbeat, fun selections to add to the evening. Venita Burch is again our accompanist.
The PSCS has been an on-going fixture in Pagosa Springs for many decades, and the Christmas Concert is often the community “kick-off” for the Christmas season in Pagosa.
The PCSC looks forward to welcoming back our returning choir members, but also wants to welcome new faces to the choir. If you’d like to join your voice with your fellow Pagosans to welcome the Christmas season, please come to the high school band room and join us.
The first rehearsal on Sept. 12 begins at 6 p.m. for registration, and rehearsal is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening until our performances. Each member is requested to pay $20 to defray the cost of music.
If you have questions or would like additional information, please call Pattye Holton at 731-1495.
