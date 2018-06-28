Chimney Rock

Dear Editor:

I was raised in a home that valued the wisdom of our “original” Americans. I recommend that folks visit the Chimney Rock Monument. A “moonlight” tour of Chimney Rock a few years ago was an awesome experience. As I stood at the top in complete silence, peering down into the valley below, it was as if I could see their ancestors dancing in the shadows. Reflecting on that, I wish to share a quote from Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce, a hero for peace through friendship with early explorers, Lewis and Clark:

