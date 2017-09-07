Chimney Rock National Monument announces September events

By Nadia Werby

Special to The SUN

Chimney Rock National Monument’s 2017 season is winding to an end, but there is still time to visit this spectacular monument where the Ancient Puebloans once resided.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Chimney Rock, Outdoors

Like this: Like Loading…