Chimney Rock Interpretive Association: a volunteer’s story

By Jeff Switzer

Special to The SUN

My wife and I moved to Pagosa Springs five years ago this week. We were lifelong Texans and it has proven to be the best move we ever made. We didn’t know anyone other than our real estate agent, but we observed that everyone was friendly and seemed genuinely glad to be here.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Chimney Rock, Outdoors

Like this: Like Loading…