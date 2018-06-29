‘Children of Eden’ to open Friday, June 29

By Dale Johnson

Born and raised in Pagosa Springs, Malinda Burnett knew early on that she wanted music to be a part of her life forever. She played guitar and piano until she could start band and play the instrument that she really wanted to play, the saxophone.

She participated in many musical activities while in high school, including CUP musicals. The first musical she was a part of was playing in the pit for “Oklahoma!”

After graduating from Pagosa Springs High School, Burnett received a scholarship from CUP to study music education at Fort Lewis College in Durango. Following a music degree from FLC, she received a master’s in education from Western State Colorado University in Gunnison in the spring of 2017.

In addition to teaching music at Pagosa Springs Middle School, Burnett is actively involved in the many musical activities in the area. She plays with the Southwest Civic Winds (out of Durango, when her schedule allows), she is co-director of the Pagosa Springs Community Band and frequently performs in the pit for the high school and CUP musicals.

On June 29, Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) will open the curtains on a gem of a musical by Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and John Caird (script), one that never hit the Broadway stage, but is one that has become a favorite in the world of musical theater.

“Children of Eden” is an ambitiously glorious musical presentation of the biblical book of Genesis. It is a joyous and thought-provoking study of faith, relationships, joy and sorrow, hardship and choice, and, ultimately, love and hope.

“Children of Eden” is Burnett’s first conducting role for CUP.

The show opens at 7 p.m. at Pagosa Springs High School beginning June 29 and continuing on June 30, July 1 (2 p.m. matinee), and will resume on July 5, 6 and 7. Tickets will be available at the Chamber of Commerce office downtown or at the door.

