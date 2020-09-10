Children in school

Dear Editor:

School is starting and there are many well intentioned plans for protecting our children from getting the COVID virus, but are we missing the big picture? We have fixated on the numbers of new Cases. That is because it was originally thought to be a big killer and we needed to stop it at the source. Turned out not to be a big killer, particularly of young people, so however unpleasant, we need to look at deaths. In that regard, it is no worse than the annual influenza. Often times an entire class gets the flu but they all get over it.

