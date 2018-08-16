Childhood center

Dear Editor:

I applaud SUN reporter Chris Mannara for capturing the facts of the Archuleta County Education Center’s (ACEC) mission to open an early childhood center in the fall of 2019. In his article on the front page of the August 9, 2018 edition of the SUN, Chris caught my attention, as I know he did for others, by using a headline that hit home for many families in Archuleta County.

