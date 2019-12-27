CHFA recognizes local nonprofit with $10,000 Direct Effect Award

By Megan Herrera

Special to The SUN

The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is proud to announce the 2019 Corporate Giving Direct Effect Award winners.

CHFA’s Direct Effect Awards recognized 15 Colorado nonprofit organizations whose missions align with CHFA’s work to strengthen Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development.

Rising Stars of Pagosa Springs – Pagosa Play Place was awarded $10,000.

CHFA received 126 Direct Effect Award applications. All eligible entries were judged by a panel comprised of CHFA staff and board members. Award winners were selected based on the organization’s alignment with CHFA’s mission and proposed use of funds to further their work in the communities they serve.

Top consideration was given to organizations that are supporting rural communities; serving special needs populations such as homeless, veterans, seniors or those living with disabilities; and advancing innovation in construction practices, service delivery, community collaboration and partnerships, or other kinds of change-making endeavors that support housing stability and/or economic prosperity.

The following organization description for Rising Stars was provided by CHFA:

“Rising Stars of Pagosa Springs is a 501(c)3 nonprofit doing business as Pagosa Play Place. The Pagosa Play Place is the response of Rising Stars of Pagosa Springs to the lack of a stimulating, safe, clean, and climate-controlled play area/activity center for children age 0-10 in the community. In operation since March 2018, their facility provides engaging indoor play equipment; infant toys for motor development; and music, art, story time, and science discovery classes supported by the community, sponsors, and their membership families. The Pagosa Play Place also serves as a critical space for parents to meet, connect, and share their experiences. The incorporated workspace supports stay-at-home parents, remote workers, and online learners.

“Rising Stars recently began a collaboration with Rise Above Violence of Archuleta County, a nonprofit helping victims of domestic violence, through a multifamily membership sponsored by Sohum Global Foundation. The Play Place is also partnered with two other nonprofits in Pagosa Springs—Friends of the San Juan River (whose mission closely aligns with the importance of safe play), and Thingamajig Theater (who shares opportunities for supporting the arts).

“Rising Stars will use their Direct Effect Award in the following ways: Fifty percent will be allocated towards expanding facility use, allowing parents more freedom and giving the Pagosa Play Place more opportunities for community development and nonprofit collaborations; thirty percent will go towards work space improvements and tech accessibility; and twenty percent will fill material needs and the cost of occasional professionals for a season of creative learning through project-based discovery, storytelling and literacy opportunities, exploring art, and cherished instrument exposure and musical movement.”

About CHFA

CHFA strengthens Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development. Created in 1973, CHFA invests in loans to low- and moderate-income homebuyers through a network of participating lenders, and makes loans to affordable multifamily rental housing developers and small- and medium-sized businesses.

CHFA also provides education and technical assistance about affordable housing and economic development. CHFA is a self-sustaining public enterprise. CHFA issued debt is not the obligation of the state.

For more information about CHFA, please visit chfainfo.com, call its Denver office at (800) 877-chfa (2432), or its Western Slope office at (800) 877-8450.

