Cheryl Moore, 71, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away on June 4, after a one-year courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 21, 1946, to Clyde and Geraldine Bronn. Cheryl attended Whittier College, where she met the love of her life, football player Mac Moore, at a required ballroom dancing class.
She was a high school teacher until 1981, when she became a successful entrepreneur, opening a retail store for cooks. Later, she opened “Something Moore,” a women’s clothing store.
From 1981 until retiring to Pagosa Springs in 2010, Cheryl received many community awards and was in a variety of organizations. In 1991 she was Citizen of the Year of Laguna Niguel, Calif. She was an active member of Laguna Niguel Rotary, on the board of Monarch Bank and the South Coast YMCA. She was on the board, and also a volunteer at the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center.
Cheryl did not slow down in her retirement. In Pagosa, she was a member of the Garden Club, taught mahjong at the Senior Center and was a member of the Mountain View Homemakers. She supported Seeds of Learning and was actively involved with Thingamajig Theatre.
She was on the Pagosa Springs Medical Center Foundation Board. She was the proud recipient of many blue ribbons at the county fair.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Mac Moore; her sister, Sandy Westra (Kraig); her brother-in-law, Gallie Moore (Thelma); nephews David Westra (Susan), Rob Westra (Sally), David Moore (Leslie); six adoring great nieces and nephews; and many devoted friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church on June 16 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Cheryl’s favorite Pagosa Spring charities: Pagosa Springs Medical Center Foundation, Seeds of Learning or Thingamajig Theatre.
