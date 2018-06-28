- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Sunrise: Jan. 2, 1970
Sunset: Feb. 2, 2018
A memorial service to remember the extraordinary life of Cheryl Lynn Guthrie will be held Monday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Centerpoint Church, 2772 Cornerstone Drive, Pagosa Springs.
Father Jonathan Duncan will be officiating.
All friends are welcome. Those who would like to assist with food preparation, please call Margaret Soniat at 264-4807 or Kari Brueckner at 749-0977.
Follow these topics: Obituaries