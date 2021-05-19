Chase Regester Memorial Scholarship recipients announced

By Lisa Scott

Special to The SUN

Lorah Beth Jacobson, Kylie Keuning and Mitch Lewis have each been awarded the Chase Regester Memorial Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. Jacobson will receive $900, Keuning was awarded $800 and Lewis will receive $100.

This scholarship is designed to honor the memory of Charles L. Regester III — “Chase” — (May 29, 1986 -Aug. 2, 2006) who was raised on a ranch and spent his childhood and youth involved in 4-H, rodeos, and ranch life. He graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in May 2005 and was pursuing ranching as a career. Regester loved animals, the great outdoors, his friends and family, and had a great sense of humor and a “whipping and spurring” approach to life.

This scholarship was endowed by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lindner to honor Regester and his family for living and preserving the history and traditions of the American West. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Jr. added to that endowment in 2007, as did Tiger Regester in 2012.

All three students attend Pagosa Springs High School, are involved in high school activities and sports, and each of these scholars are tremendous role models within the 4-H program, especially to the younger 4-H members. Their 4-H participation has included raising and showing livestock, and each have won top awards at the Archuleta County Fair.

Jacobson is a long-standing member of 4-H, Basin Rodeo Club and Future Farmers of America (FFA). She has held numerous leadership positions in each organization, including district president of 4-H and president of FFA. Her rodeo events include barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and pole bending. Community service has been a focus for Jacobson, both personally and through organizations, as she has a genuine desire for “helping everyone whether they are a competitor or not.”

Tiger Regester, Chase Regester’s father, was impressed with Jacobson’s application and said, “She is Chase, and so much more, but she’s really a reflection of Sara Lee with her level of involvement and always helping others.”

Sara Lee Shahan Regester, Tiger’s wife and Chase Regester’s mother, passed away at a young age in 1997 of multiple sclerosis.

Jacobson will be attending Otero Junior College to join the college rodeo team and strives to become a special education teacher.

Keuning has been an active member of 4-H, participating in the livestock project by raising goats, turkeys and chickens. She has been awarded top honors at the Colorado State Fair for several years with her clothing construction projects and she has been a member of the sewing project for nine years. She is student council president and a member of the National Honor Society. Calvin University in Michigan is where Keuning will pursue a degree in speech pathology and audiology.

Lewis is a 12-sport athlete and 10-year member of 4-H, primarily in the livestock project raising swine and steer. He will be attending the University of Northern Colorado to play football and pursue a degree in business.

This scholarship is designed to support a student pursuing postsecondary education of any variety, which can include university, college, community college, technical, business, vocational, agricultural or ranch training program. The basic requirement for any scholarship applicant is that they have participated in rodeo, 4-H, FFA, or have agriculture or ranching background and upbringing during their high school years.