Charter school to raffle off veggies from local farm during student showcase

By Alison Beach

Special to The SUN

Thanks to the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership, Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) students had the opportunity to grow plants and start seeds throughout Pagosa Springs’ snowy winter season.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Education, Gardening, Lifestyle, News