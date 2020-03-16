Charter school to move to remote learning: Letter to families

Dear PPOS Families,

In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, we will close school beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, through spring break. We will begin remote learning programming on Tuesday, March 17. You may notice that this closure is one day earlier than other schools in the district. The shift from our project-based learning model to remote learning will be a big one for our staff, students, and families. PPOS staff will be using Monday to engage in professional development related to remote learning in order to give our students the most effective, engaging curriculum we can during this time. During the remote learning time, we will provide a mixture of both paper-based activities as well as online resources and class instruction. As these resources are developed by staff they will be rolled out to families. We understand this change will be difficult for families and we will be providing support to families through Zoom connects, office hours, and both on and offline educational resources. Our first packet of remote learning will be available for pick-up at the school Tuesday morning, March 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. These resources will also be available digitally for families who would prefer to access them online. As a reminder, this is an evolving situation and we foresee this as the first of many communications to come. We are working on a protocol for families to retrieve any items that their students may have within the school that are necessary during these times.

During this time it is important to take care of yourself and others. Students and adults may have mixed feelings about being away from school. Attached to this email is a parent resource to help talk to your student about COVID-19 virus. https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1CCx61ribAshTJZ54VuSNE89WQ7j6uz3M

At this time school is scheduled to reopen on March 30, 2020. We will keep you updated if anything changes.

Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories