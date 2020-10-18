Charter school students introduced to coding

- News
By Alison Beach and
Farrah Hasen
Pagosa Peak Open School
This week, Pagosa Coders introduced Pagosa Peak Open School students to the idea of coding through hands-on and computer programs. This event was facilitated by the Pagosa Innovation Center.
With Pagosa Coders, students were able to try out coding through a variety of fun, kinesthetic exercises and get an overview of the possibilities that coding can provide vocationally and recreationally.
Some of the activities included programming a band to play songs, designing a video game layout and developing a custom level of a popular video game, Flappy Bird.