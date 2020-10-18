Charter school students introduced to coding

By Alison Beach and

Farrah Hasen

Pagosa Peak Open School

This week, Pagosa Coders introduced Pagosa Peak Open School students to the idea of coding through hands-on and computer programs. This event was facilitated by the Pagosa Innovation Center.

With Pagosa Coders, students were able to try out coding through a variety of fun, kinesthetic exercises and get an overview of the possibilities that coding can provide vocationally and recreationally.

Some of the activities included programming a band to play songs, designing a video game layout and developing a custom level of a popular video game, Flappy Bird.