Charter school selects Crossland as new director

At a special meeting on April 2, the Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) Board of Directors announced that Angela Crossland will be the school’s new school director for the 2019-20 school year.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories