Charter school outlines priorities for building renovations

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer
Now that the Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) has a permanent home, the school’s staff and building committee are looking to make changes to the school to meet applicable codes, be able to serve hot lunches, and have a better chance of being able to reopen the building for in-person instruction in the fall.
