Charter school moves to distance learning

Pagosa Peak Open School announced late Friday afternoon that the charter school will shift to “distance learning in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.”

The announcement came in an email from PPOS School Director Angela Reali Crossland that was sent to PPOS families.

“Transmission rates and positivity rates in our community are on the rise,” the email states. “With these recent numbers, we feel we must prioritize our community’s safety and shift our learning model to distance learning in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“Because of this, we will be shifting ALL students to full remote learning beginning Monday, November 30th, 2020, continuing through the winter break, which ends on January 4, 2021. Understanding the difficulties that this may create for families, the decision to move the school to remote instruction is a difficult one.

“We hope that this change to distance learning can help our community to decrease the numbers and we can return in January with greater confidence.”

For more information on coronavirus in Archuleta County, see next Thursday’s issue of The SUN and watch www.PagosaSUN.com for updates.

