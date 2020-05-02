Charter school hosts Virtual Nature Walk Week

By Alison Beach

Special to The SUN

To celebrate Earth Day and encourage our students to enjoy nature in this time of social distancing and distance learning, Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) “hosted” a virtual Nature Walk Week from April 20 to April 24.

The event was a fun scavenger hunt for our families. Each day, they sent in photos with different themes. Monday they found “A Unique Rock.” Tuesday they sought out the “Most Colorful Leaf.” Wednesday our families were tasked to “Find an Animal.” Thursday we asked “Where’s the Water?” and families sent in photos of natural water. Friday was “Amazing Tree Day.”

We believe that staying connected is essential to cultivating our culture in this time of social distancing. We are working toward this important mission, whether that learning is in-person or a distance-learning format.

