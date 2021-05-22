Charity golf tournament to benefit veterans

By Ted Eckerson

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County

The Veterans 4 Veterans Charity Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, May 29. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.

We still have room for 24 golfers. The format is a four-person scramble. The cost is $85 per person, which includes a Texas-style barbecue and music by the San Juan Mountain Boys. The weather forecast is calling for 78 degrees with no chance of rain.

Support your veterans and have a great time. Call the Pagosa Springs Golf Club or Ted Eckerson at (970) 238-6323 for reservations. Many prizes will be provided by local merchants.