Charges dismissed against local police officer for reckless driving, unauthorized siren

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Chris Mannara
Staff Writer
The case against Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD) officer Justin Taylor for alleged reckless driving and operating a vehicle with an unauthorized siren was dismissed by the Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 25.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Law Enforcement, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs