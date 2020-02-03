Channel your inner snowflake with hand-drumming class

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at noon. The purpose of this class is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

Like snowflakes, each of us has her or his uniqueness. Spontaneously drumming with others, we meld and form rhythmic harmony. Channeling our inner snowflake, we create sound paintings — pulsating, evanescent works of art. We become absorbed in spur of the moment compositions; free and easy sonic embroidery. We enter a state of flow. Emerging from a session of improvised group drumming — this ancient, mysterious form of sharing — we feel refreshed.

There’s something organic and self-generating about how group drumming supports social interaction and meaning — in ways that might otherwise not happen — and with its potential to positively contribute to the health and well-being of snowflakes.

For more information about the hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

